Why won't The Usos be at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023? Real reason revealed

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that The Usos will not be a part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 proceedings. As per the storyline, Jimmy and Jey Uso were ordered by Roman Reigns to stay home for the event on February 18. However, the real reason for their absence is connected to their past legal issues.

After initial worries about Jey Uso's status on the blue brand, The Right Hand Man eventually returned to team up with Jimmy Uso. They retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Despite their stellar title defense, Paul Heyman met the duo backstage and informed them that The Tribal Chief didn't want The Usos for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

It was a great way to showcase the deepening of the cracks in The Bloodline's armor. The company also managed to plot a scenario for their absence. According to reports, The Usos can't be a part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event in Montreal, Canada, due to their DUI history.

The Usos have had multiple DUI charges against them, and Canada takes such matters seriously.

In the most recent case, Jonathan Fatu (Jimmy Uso) was arrested in Pensacola, Florida, in 2019 and charged a $1,000 bond for his release. The Usos have since mended their ways.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: How many days have The Usos been the Tag Team Champions?

Following The Usos' successful title defence on SmackDown, WWE tallied the number of days they held the championships. They are quickly approaching the 600-day mark and have held the tag titles for over 572 days.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey kickstarted their undisputed reign after defeating RK-Bro on the May 20 edition of SmackDown to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. Orton has been injured since the bout, while Matt Riddle is on a hiatus for two months.

On the recent flagship show, a betrayal angle was teased featuring Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. The former Honorary Uce thanked Jey for not involving himself in the beatdown at the Royal Rumble, leading to the tag team champion giving a fist bump to his friend.

