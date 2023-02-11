Major betrayal teased as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso meet on SmackDown for the first time since Royal Rumble 2023

Sami Zayn had a tense interaction with Jey Uso backstage, but how did it all play out? On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso had to wait until the last minute for the return of his brother Jey, who wasn't seen since the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Jey Uso was the only member of The Bloodline who didn't attack Sami Zayn in the Royal Rumble - he chose to walk out instead. Even last week, his whereabouts were unknown.

He and Jimmy Uso narrowly retained the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. After the match, the former Honorary Uce approached Jey Uso.

He seemed grateful for the fact that he didn't participate in the Royal Rumble beatdown. Jey Uso didn't say a word, but Zayn hinted that he knew he wanted Roman Reigns to be taken down for a long time.

Zayn then said that while he has no idea how he would do it, he vowed to become the Undisputed Universal Champion. Right before the two parted ways upon Jey's request, Sami Zayn waited for a side fist bump - which Jey gave him.

This seemed to be a major tease of betrayal and implosion within The Bloodline. Jey Uso has more of a reason than anybody else to want to see Roman Reigns fail, especially since his run as The Tribal Chief was established at Jey's expense.

What are your thoughts on this? Will Jey Uso betray his faction members? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes