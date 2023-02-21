Sami Zayn sends out an emotional message as he showcases his gruesome scars from Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently revealed his gruesome scars following the brutal assault at Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Roman Reigns defended his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former Bloodline member Sami Zayn. The match between the two men was one of the iconic matches of the event, which also included involvement from Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman.

The former Honorary Uce showcased immense strength and power as he put on his best show at the Elimination Chamber. However, eventually, it was The Tribal Chief who retained his title after beating Zayn with a chair and hitting him with a spear.

Taking to Twitter, Sami uploaded a photo of his back with gruesome scars from the match with an emotional caption.

"Some wounds might never heal," wrote Zayn.

Check out Zayn's tweet on this link.

Teddy Long said he would like to be Sami Zayn's manager

Teddy Long recently mentioned that he would like to be Sami's manager in the near future.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Long cleared the air by mentioning that he doesn't want to manage Zayn because he is popular now; rather, he wants to give Sami the knowledge that he already has.

He further added that although Zayn has done most of the things himself, he would like to guide him more.

He detailed:

"Because see a lot of people will say, 'Well now you want to get with Sami because he's on top now and everybody's cheering him. So you want to ride Sami Zayn's back.' But nah, that ain't it. The only reason I'd want to be with Sami is because I have a lot of knowledge and I want to pass on that knowledge to Sami Zayn. Something that's going to help him get over. He knows how to do that. He's certainly over. There ain't a lot I can do for Sami, I think he's doing it for himself, but Sami Zayn is my pick."

It would be interesting to see if Teddy Long gets an opportunity to manage Sami in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on Sami's performance at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comment section below.

