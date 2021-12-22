"It made him look stupid" - Former WWE Personality gets honest on Edge's RAW segment (Exclusive)

The 'Cutting Edge' talk show returned to this week's WWE RAW and ended with The Miz hitting the Skull Crushing Finale on the Rated-R Superstar.

Despite being aware of Miz's deceiving plan to use Maryse as bait, Edge still couldn't avoid the A-Lister's finishing move.

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, featuring the legendary Bill Apter, former WWE writer Vince Russo highlighted a significant problem in the segment.

Russo had never seen a babyface figure out a heel's plan and still get beaten down in the end. He feels WWE's odd booking unnecessarily buried the story's protagonist.

"Of all my years watching, and you can talk about my swerves, my this that and the other thing, I had never seen a babyface figure out the heel's plan, but the heel gets the plan to work anyway to totally bury the babyface and make him look like a moron. I've never seen that in my life," said Vince Russo.

According to him, Edge came out looking "stupid" from the RAW segment. Russo could not understand where the creative team was going with the segment.

"I mean, the babyface figured it out, but they got it to work anyway, which made the babyface look like a moron. And I mean, we're talking about Edge here, Chris. I just thought it made him look stupid. I didn't understand that," Russo added.

You can check the full video here:

What is next for Edge and The Miz on WWE?

WWE has scheduled a dream match between Edge and The Miz at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view. The clash is just one of the many big matches scheduled for the event.

After several scathing promos, the storyline saw a twist as WWE focused on the apparent tensions between The Miz and Maryse. As it turned out on RAW, the couple were misleading Edge, and it all worked out to their advantage on the last episode.

Edge will surely be back for some retribution on next week's go-home episode, and as always, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone will be on Legion of RAW to review the entire show.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Angana Roy