Former WWE star EC3 recently opened up about Logan Paul and Ricochet's show-stealing moment during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match last month.

From Cody Rhodes' return from injury to Booker T's surprise appearance to Brock Lesnar's elimination in mere minutes, the match was packed with many fun and memorable moments. However, none came close to Ricochet and Logan Paul's mid-air collision. The spot left fans in disbelief due to the sheer athleticism on display.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared his honest thoughts about the spot. The former WWE star feels that though it made little sense, it fulfilled its purpose of making the crowd go crazy. The 39-old-star added that the spot was a feat of athleticism but fundamentally "illogical."

"It made no sense. Two dudes going, 'Hey, wanna jump at each other? Sure, it'll be really cool.' And they do it, and the place went crazy. It was the most illogical thing, but it was the most beautiful feat of athleticism. So kudos to them, but it just makes no sense," said EC3. [1:32 - 1:54]

Logan Paul had his doubts about the WWE Royal Rumble spot

On a recent episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, Logan Paul revealed he had his reservations about the mid-air spot with Ricochet. He recalled that when he pitched the idea, he wondered if it was even possible. Logan mentioned that he agreed to the spot because it wasn't ever performed before.

"The move, we both do a springboard…when this move was pitched to me, I was like, ‘is that possible?’ Generally, when I have that reaction, it’s a good thing because if it is (possible), it’s incredible. I don’t think it’s been done before. The wrestling purists will perhaps come down on me for this, but I don’t think it’s been done before, which is what I like to do," said Logan Paul.

It's safe to say the mid-air collision between Logan Paul and Ricochet at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is sure to be replayed by fans for years to come.

