"Is that possible?" - Logan Paul reveals he had doubts ahead of crazy spot with former champion at WWE Royal Rumble

The 2023 Royal Rumble aired this past Saturday and had several moments that the WWE Universe will remember for a long time.

Cody Rhodes returned to the company as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match to a thunderous reaction from the crowd at the Alamodome. The American Nightmare battled with Intercontinental Champion Gunther for several minutes before he was finally able to eliminate The Ring General and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match as the #1 entrant. She outlasted 29 other female superstars to win the match and will challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The premium live event also featured a new chapter of the captivating Bloodline storyline following Roman Reigns' victory over Kevin Owens in the main event.

Logan Paul also had a moment in the Royal Rumble with former Intercontinental Champion Ricocet. The two superstars stood on opposite sides of the ring and both went for a Springboard Clothesline at the same time. Paul and Ricochet collided in midair as the crowd went crazy.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan admitted that he did not think the move was going to be possible.

"The move, we both do a springboard…when this move was pitched to me, I was like, ‘is that possible?’ Generally, when I have that reaction, it’s a good thing because if it is (possible), it’s incredible. I don’t think it’s been done before. The wrestling purists will perhaps come down on me for this, but I don’t think it’s been done before, which is what I like to do," said Logan Paul. [H/T: Ringside News]

Logan Paul on wanting to create moments in WWE

Logan Paul arrived in WWE with a ton of skepticism from wrestling fans but has proven them all wrong.

The 27-year-old held his own against Roman Reigns in their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel last year. Despite suffering a major injury, the popular YouTuber was able to make it back in time for the Royal Rumble and create another memorable moment for wrestling fans.

He disclosed on his Impaulsive podcast that his goal is to create moments for social media buzz and drive attention to the product.

"I like to chase those moments that are really fresh and create that social media buzz. Mid-air, me and Ricochet clothesline the sh*t out of each other at 1000 miles an hour and then, when we landed, because we’re falling from seven, eight feet, I crawl out of the ring, I have some time there to sit on the edge. Someone gave me PRIME, shoutout to that person. Got back in the ring and managed to finish it," added Logan Paul. [H/T: Ringside News]

Logan Paul shockingly eliminated Seth Rollins during the Royal Rumble match. The Visionary was asked about it during last night's episode of WWE RAW, but opted not to respond. It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul and Seth Rollins square off against each other in the near future.

Would you like to see Logan Paul battle Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

