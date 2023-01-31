WWE Superstar Seth Rollins may not be Logan Paul's only potential opponent for WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE is looking to pull out all the stops for WWE WrestleMania 39, which is perhaps the biggest event of all time for the Stamford-based promotion.

This kind of pressure on Triple H and the creative may not necessarily be a bad thing, as the company has several satisfying contests in hand, something for every casual and even lapsed fan of the product.

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, internet sensation Logan Paul returned and put on a show. Two things that Logan did stand out from the match: a high-flying spot with fellow superstar Ricochet and the elimination of The Visionary Seth Rollins in surprising fashion.

Whilst rumors suggest that Seth and Logan will face each other at WrestleMania Hollywood, Ricochet's new tag team partner may be looking to pick a fight with the Impaulsive podcaster. The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman tweeted:

"Nice to meet you @Logan Paul"

This was in reference to him hitting a running powerslam on Logan Paul during the 30-Man Battle Royal.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman have been thrust into the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Top Contender Tournament

To the surprise of many, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, who were originally scheduled to face Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla of Hit Row, willingly forfeited from the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Top Contender Tournament after being attacked by a surprising duo.

This paved the way for Ricochet and Braun Strowman to enter the tournament and defeat Hit Row to advance into the finals. This week on SmackDown, we will witness the former Universal Champion and his tag partner take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci for an opportunity at the blue brand's tag titles.

However, it remains to be seen whether the winning team will face champions The Usos on an episode of SmackDown or at the Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled to take place on February 18, 2023.

