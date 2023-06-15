"It should make every champion a little bit uneasy" - Gunther talks about the implications of an upcoming event

Gunther has held on to the Intercontinental Championship for over a year now. It looks like The Ring General's Title reign may be in question after the upcoming premium live event, Money In The Bank. The Intercontinental Champion discussed the possibility of the MITB winner cashing in on his championship.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship last year when he beat Ricochet on an episode of WWE SmackDown for the Title. Since then, the leader of The Imperium has beaten every foe that has stepped in his way.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, the Intercontinental Champion was asked whether he was worried about the Money In The Bank ladder match winner possibly cashing in their briefcase for his title. The Ring General seemed confident about his reign while answering the question:

"I'm not worried about it, but obviously, whatever the winner is decided of the Money in the Bank ladder match, it should make every champion a little bit uneasy because it gives the winner of that match a chance to take a little bit of a shortcut, I would say, to cash it in at any scenario, but whatever it is, I'm confident enough in my skill that I'll be able to handle it at that time." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

What did Gunther do to celebrate his one year as Intercontinental Champion?

June 10th was the one-year mark for The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship reign. As champion, he has beaten challengers such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, and many more.

In addition to retaining his Championship in every match for the past year, Gunther made a strong mark in the Royal Rumble match. He was the iron man of the 30-man match, lasting over seventy-one minutes before being eliminated by the winner, Cody Rhodes.

On the day his Intercontinental Title reign turned a year old, Gunther took to Twitter to post a photo of himself smoking a cigar, enjoying a glass of orange juice with beautiful scenery in the background.

