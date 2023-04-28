"It doesn't make any sense" - Jim Cornette gives honest take on WWE introducing a new World Heavyweight Championship belt

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has weighed in on Triple H unveiling the new World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW this week.

The Game introduced a modernized version of the classic Big Gold Belt on the red brand and announced that a new champion will be determined at Night of Champions next month. It hasn't been announced yet whether a tournament will be held to crown a new champion or which superstars will compete for the title.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary wrestling manager stated that it doesn't make sense for WWE to have another world champion just because Roman Reigns doesn't wrestle often.

"How does this make sense? The best guy won't wrestle often so we're gonna make another guy another champion... I can believe an interim champion, I could buy that. That's done in sports, even though Tony [Khan] does it too much... but no, this is just for no reason and the reason that they gave does not hold up to any logic or common sense in terms of the fans enjoyment. It doesn't make any sense," said Jim Cornette. [2:29-4:48]

Jim Cornette says Vince McMahon would've never agreed to have two world champions in the 80s

WWE didn't have two world champions until after Vince McMahon bought WCW in the early 2000s. Chris Jericho became the first person to hold the WCW and WWE Championship at the same time in 2001.

Jim Cornette believes that Vince McMahon would've hated the idea of having two world champions back in the 80s.

"The reason why everybody wanted to see Roman beaten was because he hasn't been and he's the guy. That's why I keep saying in the 80s, if somebody pitched to Vince, 'Well [Hulk] Hogan can have one world title belt and we'll have another world title belt because we're running two shots every night,' Vince would've thrown them out the window. Nobody was gonna have any conflicting belt besides the one that Hogan held." [5:34-6:02]

Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he'll keep the title on whichever brand he gets drafted to. He's expected to defend it at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

