"It makes me so emotional, yet I have zero recollection of it" - WWE legend's daughter sends heartfelt message about immortal Undertaker moment

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been a part of some great matches and feuds. Every time the Deadman stepped into the ring, he put on an excellent performance that the fans loved. Arguably his greatest and most shocking moment came when he was in a Hell in a Cell match against Mick Foley at King of the Ring 1998.

The Undertaker chokeslammed Mick Foley off the top of the cell. Even though the Deadman is called immortal, Mick Foley, that day proved to be one. The latter's daughter Noelle recently posted an emotional tweet about the match.

Noelle wrote that every time she sees the match, it makes her emotional even though she does not remember it.

"Today marks 25 years since my dad’s Hell in a Cell match. Every time I see this match, it makes me emotional, yet I have zero recollection of it. I am forever grateful that my dad was able to get up and walk away after that match. This moment will live on forever. Love you dad," wrote Noelle.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Undertaker legitimately thought that WWE legend Mick Foley might have died after he chokeslammed him

The Undertaker and Mick Foley, aka Mankind, recently sat down to watch their iconic WWE Hell in a Cell match from King of the Ring 1998. The legends discussed several aspects of it.

The Deadman said that as he was standing on top of the cell, he didn't know whether Foley was still alive.

"Not to be overdramatic. And I've said this in interviews. As I was standing up there before, I didn't know whether you [Mankind] were still with us or not. 'Cause that was... I've seen a lot of things in our wrestling business, before and since. But I've never been that scared in my life," said Undertaker.

Thank you Taker, for making history with me - and thanks to all of you who have made room in your memories for that historic night! Hi, it’s Mick, and it’s 12:01am EST - time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my #HIAC match with @UndertakerThank you Taker, for making history with me - and thanks to all of you who have made room in your memories for that historic night! Hi, it’s Mick, and it’s 12:01am EST - time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my #HIAC match with @UndertakerThank you Taker, for making history with me - and thanks to all of you who have made room in your memories for that historic night! https://t.co/KM1Ydb2E5z

Fans were shocked to see Mick Foley drop from the top of the cell. Everyone prayed for the WWE legend's well-being at that moment. We are all glad he could stand up on his feet and walk away, continuing to make history as a Hardcore Legend.

