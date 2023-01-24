"It makes me very proud of how far I have come today" - Rhea Ripley seemingly breaks character to reflect on historic WWE RAW 30

WWE star Rhea Ripley seemingly broke character for a moment to reflect on this week's special episode of RAW 30.

The Eradicator portrays a no-nonsense heel on television. However, speaking with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, she reflected on her journey in the professional wrestling industry.

Ripley also mentioned that it was a privilege for her to make it this far and to be involved in the opening match of RAW 30.

"You really had to add that one little extra bit in there, didn't you, Byron? Well, apart from the ending, it felt great. I mean being a part of such a historic moment and opening up RAW 30, just, it's incredible, it's a privilege. It makes me very proud of how far I have come today." said Ripley [0:14-0:32]

Watch Rhea Ripley's interview on RAW Talk below:

Rhea Ripley is open to facing Charlotte Flair in 2023

Rhea Ripley is open to the idea of crossing paths with Charlotte Flair again in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former RAW Women's Champion discussed the idea of facing Flair or Bianca Belair at this year's WrestleMania 39.

"That's a tough question. If I would win the Royal Rumble, they both are competitors I would love to go to WrestleMania against. I have done my time with Charlotte. We have had massive matches. But I don't think there was this big blow off match we had. So maybe Charlotte," said Ripley.

Ripley further spoke about coming up against Belair on NXT. Hence, she would have to do a lot of thinking if she won the Women's Royal Rumble.

"But then there's also Bianca, someone whom I have come up with in NXT with and we are very very similar in a lot of different ways and we know each other the back of our heads so I think that would be such a great match for WrestleMania. So if I win the Royal Rumble, I'll have a lot of thinking to do."

Ripley will share the ring with 29 other women this weekend, including the likes of Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and co.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will win the Women's Royal Rumble this year? Sound off in the comments below.

