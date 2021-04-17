"It makes no sense" - Wrestling legend slams WWE for releasing Billie Kay, Chelsea Green and others [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell reviewed SmackDown for Sportskeeda this week. The former WWE manager said he was not a fan of one of the matches on the show. Dutch Mantell also gave his thoughts on WWE recently releasing 10 Superstars.

Natalya faced Shayna Baszler in singles competition on SmackDown, with the former winning the match. Nia Jax tried to take Natalya out immediately after the pinfall, but Tamina stopped her in her tracks.

On this week's SmackTalk, WWE legend Dutch Mantell reviewed SmackDown with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III. While discussing the show, Mantell said that he hated the match between Natalya and Shayna Baszler:

"Hated it is an understatement. That was really the worst on the show. It's almost like those, you know, bad matches they can have on AEW sometimes cause I've seen their botches. I mean that was really a bad, bad match. It didn't fit the show at all."

Dutch Mantell comments on WWE releases

A number of WWE Superstars were released recently on April 15th and it included a lot of surprising names, including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Mickie James. Other releases include Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake.

Dutch Mantell gave his take on the releases on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, stating he was surprised to see Billie Kay and Chelsea Green released. Here's what Dutch Mantell said:

"While we're talking about the girls, you know another thing that surprised me? Billie Kay, she needed to stay and I'll tell you another girl that needed to stay was Chelsea Green. Those girls are talented."

"If you really think about the hours of original content that WWE does every week, you got 3 hours on RAW, you got 2 hours on SmackDown, you got NXT, that's 7 hours of original content and you can't find something for these people? I don't know why you sign them for 3 years or whatever you sign them for and then you don't do anything with them and let them go. It makes no sense."

