"It makes zero sense" - WWE made a grave mistake with Dominik Mysterio, says wrestling personality (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has seen a meteoric rise in the company over the past few years. Since joining forces with The Judgment Day, he has grown tenfold as a performer and has become one of the most popular stars on RAW.
Wrestling personality Vince Russo recently took issue with the Intercontinental Champion's actions on this week's RAW. While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed he didn't understand the logic behind The Judgment Day members voting to determine the Women's Tag Team Championship's future.
Russo said that it made zero sense for Dominik Mysterio to vote in favor of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez teaming up to keep the title within The Judgment Day.
''Why in God's name would Dominik Mysterio vote for that? Like that makes absolutely zero sense, and bro if he doesn't vote for it, and then Raquel reluctantly votes for it, because if she doesn't, she could be stripped of the titles [sic], now you got a three to one, they win anyway. It makes zero sense," Russo said. [From 40:16 onwards]
The former writer felt that the whole thing was booked to increase tensions between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.
"So, bro, Liv is going to get hot at Dominik again, just like remember she got hot at Dominik with the Rhea Ripley thing, and it went nowhere, remember that, bro. Remember when Dom tried to make nice with Rhea Ripley and Liv was upset for about 60 seconds,'' Russo added. [From 41:18 onwards]
Liv Morgan recently suffered a shoulder injury on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The injury reportedly disrupted several plans for the former Women's World Champion. Morgan and Rodriguez were seemingly set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Bella Twins at WWE Evolution 2025 before The Miracle Kid was ruled out.
