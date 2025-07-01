"It makes zero sense" - WWE made a grave mistake with Dominik Mysterio, says wrestling personality (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has seen a meteoric rise in the company over the past few years. Since joining forces with The Judgment Day, he has grown tenfold as a performer and has become one of the most popular stars on RAW.

Ad

Wrestling personality Vince Russo recently took issue with the Intercontinental Champion's actions on this week's RAW. While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed he didn't understand the logic behind The Judgment Day members voting to determine the Women's Tag Team Championship's future.

Russo said that it made zero sense for Dominik Mysterio to vote in favor of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez teaming up to keep the title within The Judgment Day.

Ad

Trending

''Why in God's name would Dominik Mysterio vote for that? Like that makes absolutely zero sense, and bro if he doesn't vote for it, and then Raquel reluctantly votes for it, because if she doesn't, she could be stripped of the titles [sic], now you got a three to one, they win anyway. It makes zero sense," Russo said. [From 40:16 onwards]

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

The former writer felt that the whole thing was booked to increase tensions between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

"So, bro, Liv is going to get hot at Dominik again, just like remember she got hot at Dominik with the Rhea Ripley thing, and it went nowhere, remember that, bro. Remember when Dom tried to make nice with Rhea Ripley and Liv was upset for about 60 seconds,'' Russo added. [From 41:18 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Liv Morgan recently suffered a shoulder injury on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The injury reportedly disrupted several plans for the former Women's World Champion. Morgan and Rodriguez were seemingly set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Bella Twins at WWE Evolution 2025 before The Miracle Kid was ruled out.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action