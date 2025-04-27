"It was a match for Randy Orton," - Triple H involved in politicking for major WrestleMania 41 match, alleges WWE veteran

A former WWE manager gave his honest opinion about Randy Orton's match at WrestleMania 41, alleging that Triple H might have been involved in a backstage politicking move. Orton faced Joe Hendry in Las Vegas, beating the TNA World Champion in three minutes.

The Viper was supposed to face Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows this year, but a neck injury forced The Prizefighter to pull out of his match. This left The Legend Killer suddenly without a match at what would have been a major milestone for him. This would have been match number 20 at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the 14-time world champion.

Hence, Orton decided to have an open challenge in Las Vegas, with Hendry answering the call. Joe's entry garnered a huge ovation from the fans in attendance.

However, the match lasted just three minutes after Orton hit the RKO out of nowhere when Hendry was doing his trademark turnaround for the crowd.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell discussed what transpired between Randy Orton and Joe Hendry.

"I think they did a little politicking with TNA and got Hendry there. He didn't really do anything. It was just a body for Orton, and you close your eyes and the match is gone. Orton kind of got himself over and I did like the double RKOs. I like that, but it was a match for Randy Orton, but I don't think many of the people knew who Hendry was," Mantell said. [1:30 - 2:15]

Dutch Mantell's co-host James Romero did point out the loud pop from the WWE Universe for Joe Hendry, but the longtime wrestling veteran thought it could have been piped in by WWE.

Dutch Mantell doubled down on Joe Hendry's loss to Randy Orton

In addition to his comments above, Dutch Mantell thought that the TNA World Champion losing in three minutes to Randy Orton wasn't helpful to TNA Wrestling. He even called them four tiers below WWE as a promotion.

"I don't think it helps them that much, getting their champion beat. So, that does make them not second tier, but like fourth tier down. Joe Hendry, with that smile, and you want to slap him when he turned around and he's got that smile on," Mantell said. [4:05 - 4:24]

Despite what some fans, or a wrestling legend in this instance, thought of his short WrestleMania match, Joe Hendry had a lot of positive things to say about the entire experience.

