Joe Hendry shares surprising details from unexpected WWE conversation with Triple H

Joe Hendry continues to take WWE by storm. The TNA World Champion has made a name for himself in the world's largest wrestling company over the last year of the working relationship between the promotions. Hendry just made his debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All without a WWE contract, and now the real story behind the shocker is being told.

The Prestigious One replaced the injured Kevin Owens against Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Many names were rumored to step up and tangle with Orton, and a leaked backstage report has revealed surprise happenings surrounding The Apex Predator's match. Hendry was part of a major WWE swerve once again as he came out to answer Orton's Open Challenge. After a post-match show of respect, Hendry took the RKO.

Hendry was honored to share the ring with The Viper for just over three minutes. While on The Ariel Helwani Show, Joe revealed that Triple H reached out about filling in for KO a week before WrestleMania. The 36-year-old recalled the phone call from WWE's Chief Content Officer, who is said to be a big believer of Hendry, and said the actual match was a huge moment.

"I found out about a week before. I had to sit on this for a week! I was in the airport and I got a text from Triple H saying, 'Can you talk?' and I was at WWE World. I was scheduled to be there signing things. I thought it was maybe something to do with the Slammys or he might want a promo at WWE World," Hendry said. [H/T to Sports Illustrated]

Joe Hendry continued:

"So, I expected that was what the call was going to be. Triple H says, 'I'm sure you're aware that Randy needs an opponent,' and that threw me off completely. I was in a state of shock. But, I knew there was a job to be done and I know when I approach these things I want to bring as much value as possible. I want this to be the best moment we can possibly make, and, I'm so proud of what we did out there," Hendry said. [H/T to SI]

Hendry received a big pop for his surprise NXT return on Tuesday night. The UK grappler interrupted the opening segment with Trick Williams and NXT Champion Oba Femi. A heated exchange led to Joe and Oba tossing Trick from the ring.

WWE NXT Superstars set for TNA PPV

TNA will invade the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Sunday for the seventh annual Rebellion event. The Superstars of WWE NXT will be with them as the companies continue their working relationship.

Rebellion will be headlined by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defending the title against Frankie Kazarian and NXT's Ethan Page. Two NXT tag teams will also compete for TNA gold on Sunday. Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Elegant Brand will defend against Spitfire plus NXT's Meta-Four, as well as NXT's Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

Rebellion will feature another match with the NXT women's division as Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx face Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Xia Li. An NXT star is rumored to be the final entrant in the Ultimate X match with X-Division Champion Moose, Matt Cardona, El Hijo del Vikingo, Leon Slater, and KC Navarro.

