"It doesn't matter who goes over" - Vince Russo feels WWE didn't care about personal battle on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the hard-hitting encounter between The New Day and Imperium this week.

Ludwig Kaiser has been viciously taking out New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston over the last few weeks. This led to a tag team match between the two factions. The two tandems went hard at each other, and all hell broke loose after the two teams went through some tables in the tech area, and the match ended in a double countout.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that it was a decent match by live event standards. However, the former writer made it clear that there was no payoff to the whole angle. He mentioned that it didn't matter to WWE or its fans who won, and there were no stakes for either team.

"Great house show stuff, bro. There's no stakes, this program doesn't mean anything. It doesn't matter who goes over. They're getting excited in the house with tables, this that, and the other thing. That's great but for television, why am I watching this?" [From 12:38 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

It will be interesting to see if these two teams carry their animosity into the Royal Rumble match. WWE's first premium live this year will emanate from the Tropicana Field in Florida on January 27.

What did you think of this tag team match on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent?

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.