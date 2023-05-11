"It would mean so much to me" - Michin reveals where she would like to see WWE hold a premium live event 

WWE has been holding premium live events all over the world, and Michin (Mia Yim) would like to see the company host one in an interesting location.

Michin returned to the company last year after being released alongside her husband, current AEW star Keith Lee, in November 2021. Her initial run on the main roster was a disaster as Reckoning in the now-disbanded faction RETRIBUTION, but her fortunes have been much better this time around. She is currently aligned with The O.C., and the faction is now a part of the SmackDown roster following this year's WWE Draft.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Michin was asked where she would like to see the company have a premium live event, and the 34-year-old disclosed that she would like to have a show in South Korea down the line.

"I've never heard of a big promotion going to Korea and I know that wrestling is starting to really grow over there. Wrestling is growing in China and Korea, and I've gotten DMs [direct messages] from several Korean wrestlers just thanking me for putting Korea on the map, in a sense," said Michin. [From 00:17 - 00:39]

She then revealed what a match in Korea would mean to her, and she would fly her family to the show.

"If we had a show in Korea, I would fly my mom out. I have family over there, so I would fly my mom out, and bring all my family, and just like even if it was a small show, it would mean so much to me because you don't hear much about wrestling in Korea. So any amount of recognition is enough for me," added Michin. [From 00:41 - 01:02]

Michin on Zelina Vega's moment at WWE Backlash

Michin disclosed that wrestling in Korea has always been something she wanted to do and discussed Zelina Vega's moment at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Rhea Ripley defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega this past Saturday night at Backlash. Zelina got an incredible reaction from the crowd, and her mother was in attendance to watch the title match. Despite coming up short, the atmosphere was amazing for the bout, and it will likely be something that Vega will never forget.

During her interview on WWE's The Bump, Mia Yim said it was cool to see how Puerto Rico embraced Zelina Vega at Backlash and that there is a special connection people have with their homeland.

"Like how Zelina [Vega] felt, it was really cool to see just how she was so welcomed by her people, and her family was there. And I'm sure Shotzi you feel the same way in trying to have a show in the Philippines where it is like there is just that special moment, that special connection you have with your people, your environment, with your land," she said. [From 01:30 - 01:58]

Michin has reunited with The O.C. following AJ Styles' return from injury. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the faction on SmackDown.

