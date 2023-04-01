"It meant so much to me" - Ricochet picks his favorite WWE WrestleMania moment (Exclusive)

WWE star Ricochet recently opened up about how Shawn Michael's win over Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 is his favorite Mania moment of all time.

The Heartbreak Kid and The Hitman competed in a legendary 60-minute Iron Man match at WrestleMania 12. Though Hart walked in as the WWE Champion during the match, it was Michaels who had the gold across his waist by the end of it.

Neither man could score a pinfall within the sixty minutes, after which the match entered the sudden death rules, where Shawn Michaels secured the pinfall. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Ricochet named Michaels' "Boyhood Dream" coming true as his favorite WrestleMania moment.

He also spoke about the iconic ladder match between The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian from WWE WrestleMania 17, where Edge speared Jeff Hardy from the top of the ladder.

"The Boyhood Dream was one that stuck with me for a long time, and then obviously, the ladder match. The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, just that entire match. Edge spearing Jeff Hardy off the ladder is one. There are so many things, but for me, I think Boyhood Dream always kind of stands out because when I was watching it, it meant so much to me at the time," said Ricochet. [3:16 - 3:43]

Braun Strowman is excited about performing at WWE WrestleMania 39

Furthermore, Strowman stated that it was hard to pick any one WrestleMania moment as his favorite as the show's name itself gave him the chills. The Monster Among Men added that he was looking forward to WrestleMania 39, where he and Ricochet take on The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Viking Raiders.

"For me, you can't really name one moment in WrestleMania; it's WrestleMania! Just that word spoken into the atmosphere makes my ear perk up, and I got goosebumps on my arms. This Saturday it's going to be the coolest moment I have had in my life when we go out there. That's what I'm looking forward to," said Braun Strowman. [3:44 - 4:08]

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Strowman and Ricochet at WWE WrestleMania 39, where they are the favorites to win the four-way match on Night 1.

