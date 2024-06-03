"It was messed up" – Michael Tarver on his WWE exit 13 years later

Michael Tarver wrestled for WWE between 2008 and 2011. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old shed light on the reason he was given when the company unexpectedly released him.

Tarver is best known to wrestling fans as a member of the original Nexus. He was supposed to become a manager shortly after leaving the faction. However, despite having support from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, he was let go in June 2011.

Without giving away too many details, Tarver made it clear on Developmentally Speaking that he disagreed with WWE's decision:

"I know why they did, but I've never spoken about it publicly. It was messed up.... But they just gave me the generic, 'We don't have anything for you.' 'Well, you were just marveling about my promos a couple of weeks ago.'" [From 20:23 – 20:42]

Tarver returned to WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system after suffering a groin injury during his time with The Nexus. He briefly reappeared on main roster programming in backstage segments before being released.

Michael Tarver on WWE's handling of his departure

While some WWE stars return to the company several years after receiving their release, that was not the case for Michael Tarver.

Tarver added that WWE's higher-ups planned to bring him back after giving him more experience elsewhere, but that never materialized:

"'All right, we're gonna send you to Japan, Puerto Rico, bring you back.' Same old spiel. Well, I went to Japan and Puerto Rico on my own by myself without their help and never went back." [From 20:43 – 20:52]

Tarver appeared in NJPW and the NWA after leaving WWE. He also launched a rap career and brought out a book about his life and time in the wrestling industry.

