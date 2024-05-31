"It might be your last match" - Top WWE champion sends a cryptic message days after latest title defense

A top WWE champion took to social media today to send a cryptic message. At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his championship against Logan Paul.

Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. In his first title defense, he defeated AJ Styles at Backlash France before going on to beat The Maverick in Saudi Arabia.

On Twitter/X, Rhodes sent a cryptic message, claiming that a superstar would never know when they have competed in the final match of their career.

"Never know when it might be your last match. Always revel in those moments. #Smackdown," wrote Rhodes.

Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes is the best man to hold WWE's top championship

Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes is the best talent to represent the top championship in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that the company couldn't have a better world champion than Rhodes. He said:

"For what WWE needs right now, Cody Rhodes is the best champion they could possibly have. For what the company needs from an optics point of view, from an audience composition point of view, from an advertisers' point of view. I know people hate when I talk like a business guy... But I think from, again, putting on my producer's hat, not my fanboy hat... I don't think there could be a better World Champion right now."

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns in a "Bloodline Rules" Match. The finish to the match saw interference from The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, and The Usos.

Following his victory over Reigns, The American Nightmare was confronted by The Final Boss, who expressed his interest in challenging for the top prize in the company. It remains to be seen who steps up as Rhodes' next challenger.

