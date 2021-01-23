"It needs to be a prerequisite for wrestlers" - Trish Stratus on the importance of yoga

WWE legend Trish Stratus was a recent guest on the podcast Wilde On. During her appearance on the podcast, Stratus discussed how she feels that yoga is something that all wrestlers should be doing, following her own experiences with the practice.

Opening up about how daily yoga had an impact on her body and fitness, Trish Stratus said the following:

"I’m telling you, automatically, I felt a difference in my body. I just had more mobility. I just knew my body needed this. And it was for my mental detachment, to go into and just find my space inside myself, inside my head, was something that I really needed but I didn’t know I needed. I used it to rehabilitate my body, so I think it was about three months that I did it every day, and I’m talking every day."

Trish Stratus continued, and considered how yoga healed her during her later wrestling career:

“Full recovery, I’ve never had to look back. I have full mobility. Never had to look back. The second leg of my career … The movements, the mobility of my body was just at a whole different level, like recovery time was quicker, and I was just like oh my god. It needs to be a prerequisite for wrestlers to do yoga.”

Trish Stratus also discussed how yoga boosted her mental health

During the podcast, Trish Stratus explored further how yoga not just has a positive effect on physical health, but also the mental wellbeing of those who practice the exercise:

“Not only do your joints get lubricated and all that, to be more agile, the recovery was the main thing because what we do is insane. But also the mental thing, to be in this crazy pace and just find your space. You just see things differently, and put things in perspective and before that, it was like, I’m going somewhere on to Monday to wrestle somewhere, like that’s kind of that mentality. Then I was like okay, I have this amazing opportunity to see the world."

Trish Stratus' last match in WWE came in 2019, when she faced Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.