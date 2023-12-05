"It is NOT acceptable"- Current WWE champion demands official Twitter handle to delete post

A current WWE champion recently demanded the official Twitter handle of the USA Network to delete their post. The name in question is Chelsea Green, one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Green and her partner Piper Niven were present ringside during the tag team match featuring Natalya and Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The former NXT Women's Champions emerged victorious.

However, Chelsea Green was visibly frustrated after the bout ended and tried to confront the winners but ended up on the floor after Chance kicked her.

The USA Network's official Twitter handle posted the snippet of Green getting kicked and wrote that she brought it upon herself.

"You brought this one on yourself, Chelsea! #WWERaw," The USA Network tweeted.

The Women's Tag Team Champion quickly noticed the post and demanded they delete it.

"DELETE THIS. It is NOT acceptable to hit someone who isn’t even your opponent!" Green wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky talked about his recent backstage segment with Chelsea Green

On a recent edition of the Rewind, Recap, Relive podcast, Gene Snitsky talked about a backstage segment with Chelsea Green after his surprise return to Monday Night RAW.

The star said his return had an element of surprise, which was vital to garner so many views on social media. He also mentioned that his appearance alongside Chelsea Green shocked the fans.

"Well first of all the element of surprise is always key because when people expect it, then they're not quite as shocked. for wrestling is all about the shock factor. Needless to say, me showing up backstage with Chelsea Green was shocking, as we see by all the people who are commenting on it and all of the 1.8 million or so people on WWE's social media that have been tweeting it, retweeting it... The backstage segment was phenomenal. Chelsea's awesome to work with. She's freaking hilarious. The character is great," Snitsky said.

Fans believe Kayden Carter and Katana Chance might finally dethrone Green and Piper Niven in a future bout. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the former NXT stars.

