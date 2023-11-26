"She's just freaking funny" - Former WWE Superstar recounts segment with Chelsea Green where he almost broke character

Chelsea Green was recently spotted with a former WWE Superstar on live television.

Gene Snitsky made a surprising one-off appearance backstage on the November 6th episode of RAW. He shared the screen with Chelsea Green, who was ambivalent to what was going on.

While appearing on the podcast Rewind, Recap, Relive, Snitsky expressed joy in the fact that so many fans online made the moment memorable. Despite last appearing for the promotion nearly two decades ago, the segment was an instant hit, and Snitsky's appearance was praised:

"Well first of all the element of surprise is always key because when people expect it, then they're not quite as shocked. for wrestling is all about the shock factor. Needless to say, me showing up backstage with Chelsea Green was shocking, as we see by all the people who are commenting on it and all of the 1.8 million or so people on WWE's social media that have been tweeting it, retweeting it," Snitsky said.

He also added that Chelsea Green is a very funny person and while he did not break character, she got him on the verge:

"The backstage segment was phenomenal. Chelsea's awesome to work with. She's freaking hilarious. The character is great. I don't ever break character. I said to my wife, I'm like, 'Man, I so wanted to laugh out loud at her.' She's just freaking funny."

On Thanksgiving eve, she received a hilarious NSFW message from her husband, Matt Cardona. Check it out here.

Bully Ray praises Chelsea Green for maximizing screen time on WWE RAW

The Women's Tag Team Championship is deemed "cursed" by some. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have not defended their belts a lot since winning them.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old "always looks amazing," says WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. He feels that Green does not take things for granted and has done everything she could to make her presence felt:

"Chelsea Green has been knocking it dead, knocking them dead, ever since she's gotten back to the WWE," Ray said. "And I went on Twitter last night [Monday night], and I put Chelsea over. I said, 'Chelsea maximizes every second of TV time that she's given.'"

He continued:

"You're taught in the WWE that from the minute you go through that curtain — actually, from the second you go through that curtain to the second you come back through that curtain, you are working. You are 100% immersed in your character, which means you take nothing for granted. Your facials, your movements, how you act or react to anything. Chelsea reacts to everything so legitimately, so over the top, so entertaining, that it just catches my attention." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

On the upcoming edition of RAW, which will feature the fallout from tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames, the Women's Tag Team Champions are slated to defend their titles against Natalya and Tegan Nox.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here