Chelsea Green gets a NSFW message from 38-year-old star

Chelsea Green has made a name for herself since resurfacing on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble in January 2023.

She currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Piper Niven. While they are not booked for Survivor Series this weekend, the two superstars will defend their title against Natalya and Tegan Nox on RAW next Monday night.

Earlier today, Matt Cardona shared a "Happy Thanksgiving" post with Chelsea Green's picture. However, that's not all he wrote:

"Can’t wait for stuffing tonight! Happy thanksgiving!"

Fans have been rallying for Green's Money in the Bank win since not long after her arrival to WWE this year. The sentiment has once again come up online recently, as a large section is still rooting for her to secure the briefcase in 2024.

Chelsea Green should get involved in a romantic angle on WWE TV, says Hall of Famer

Bully Ray feels the 32-year-old is an MVP of the WWE roster, and an angle between her and Alpha Academy star Otis will make for great television.

While discussing the potential romantic angle on the Busted Open Podcast, Ray also acknowledged that because the company has already explored a similar angle with Mandy Rose and Otis, the chances for this one are less likely:

"Chelsea and Otis. Like I could see Chelsea, you know, vying for Otis in some weird way. I know this is not gonna happen. It's just that whole Mandy Rose and Otis thing went so well, I'd to see a version of that or some kind of story with Chelsea and Otis. I just felt the need to put her over. To me, she's an MVP whenever I see her on the show. I think she makes everybody else better that's around her," he said.

As the year draws to a close, it remains to be seen if Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be able to retain their belts and kickstart the Road to WrestleMania 40 as champions.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old star is also convinced that her former tag team partner, Sonya Deville, will make a comeback stronger than ever. The latter is currently sidelined owing to injury.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green's WWE run thus far? Sound off in the comments section below!