32-year-old star must win the Money in the Bank contract in the coming year, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe has demanded that a 32-year-old star must win the 2024 Money in the Bank contract.

Under the regime of Triple H, many stars have found their way back into the Stamford-based promotion. Among others, Chelsea Green returned to the company and has climbed the ladder of success.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, Green and her former tag partner Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Deville has been out of in-ring action due to injury, and Piper Niven replaced her on television. Since then, the duo of Green and Niven has been unstoppable.

On this week's RAW, the team of Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae, Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, Natalya & Tegan Nox, and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter collided in a Fatal-4-Way tag team match for the women's tag team titles. The duo of Nattie and Nox became the number one contenders to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Since the WWE Universe loves the 32-year-old female star's run in the company, they believe she deserves to win the women's Money in the Bank contract in 2024.

Check out a few reactions below:

WWE star Chelsea Green shared a picture with Triple H

As mentioned earlier, Green has made a spot in the limelight and has been unstoppable. Recently, the 32-year-old star surpassed 100 days as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Given that Chelsea Green has now held the women's tag titles with Sonya Deville and Niven, she claims to be a two-time champion. As a gesture of being thankful to the Chief Content Officer, the 32-year-old star shared a picture of herself with Triple H alongside Piper Niven and Deville:

"2x WWE Tag Team Champion," she shared.

Check out her tweet below:

The one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions is set for a packed schedule in the coming weeks. While Green and Niven currently don't have a match scheduled for Survivor Series, her ongoing feud with Natalya and Tegan Nox raises the possibility of a title clash involving all four women. However, this showdown may not occur at Survivor Series itself.

Only time will tell if the 32-year-old female star and Piper Niven squares off against The Queen of Harts and Nox on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

