"It is not official" - Adam Pearce breaks silence on a highly risky decision he made on RAW

Adam Pearce broke his silence on a highly risky decision that he made on Monday Night RAW, particularly in the opening segment. Unusually, he said, "It is not official."

Ad

It's not official because it's unsanctioned. In the opening segment of RAW, Sami Zayn, who was not medically cleared, tried to persuade RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to make a match against Kevin Owens official for the 2025 Elimination Chamber show in Toronto. Pearce initially refused but relented when Sami Zayn agreed to make it an unsanctioned match. This means that WWE can officially wash its hands off, so there are no legal repercussions of whatever happens.

Ad

Trending

In the spirit of that, Adam Pearce tweeted out what he said:

"It's not official, it's UNSANCTIONED."

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's going to be an exciting match at Elimination Chamber, and it's certainly worthy of a main event spot. However, considering the star power of the Men's Chamber match, it's unlikely that it will get that slot.

Either way, fans will be thrilled to see the two best friends turned enemies write the newest chapter in their seemingly never-ending story. There could be some WrestleMania repercussions from the match.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn's WrestleMania direction seems unknown as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback