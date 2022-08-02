"It is official" Adam Pearce confirms that WWE Superstar has been fined and suspended 

Adam Pearce took to Twitter to confirm the news that Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended by WWE following her actions at SummerSlam.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet attacked both Liv Morgan and the match official after she was unable to reclaim her SmackDown Women's Championship. The end of the bout was slightly controversial since Morgan was tapping to the armbar, but Rousey got herself in a position where her shoulders were down and the referee had already counted the pin.

WWE has a rule about superstars putting their hands on officials and following the attack, Rousey has now been fined and suspended and will now be absent for several weeks.

WWE announced the punishment earlier today on their official page and Adam Peace has now made it official on his own Twitter page.

Rousey also expressed her frustration towards the company's current booking by posting the following on Instagram.

This isn't the first time Ronda Rousey has been suspended from WWE for assaulting an official

Ronda Rousey is no stranger to being suspended since she has attacked officials in the past. Back in 2018, Rousey was so annoyed during her feud with Alexa Bliss that she launched an assault on Bliss with the Money in the Bank contract and this then boiled over into her assaulting Kurt Angle.

Rousey attacked several officials and Angle, who was the General Manager of Raw at the time, which led to her being suspended, after honoring her punishment, she was then handed a Women's Championship match against Alexa Bliss.

Rousey is now a heel, so it's unclear if she will honor the punishment that has been handed out to her. If her suspension is for 30 days then she could be back in time for Clash at the Castle, which takes place on Saturday, September 3rd live from Cardiff, Wales.

