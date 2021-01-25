"It would be a phenomenal story" - Stephanie McMahon comments on a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock

Stephanie McMahon recently commented on a potential match between The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There were rumors last year that WWE was working on a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 37. However, the rumors have quietened down in recent weeks. Roman Reigns recently teased a matchup against The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. TMZ asked Stephanie McMahon about a potential matchup between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin The Rock. Stephanie McMahon said that this is a match WWE would definitely be interested in working with one day. She went on to talk about the lineage of their families and the impact that they have had on professional wrestling and sports entertainment:

"I suppose that there's any chance that we're working on anything at any time, to answer your question. It would be a phenomenal story to find out who truly sits at the head of the table, you know, when you think about The Rock and his family and Roman Reigns and his family and you know, just the heritage and the lineage throughout our business of that family, right, huge story and I hope we see it play out one day."

Roman Reigns is set to face Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2021

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble later this month. Reigns originally looked set to face WWE official Adam Pearce at the pay-per-view but Pearce ended up turning the tables on The Tribal Chief.

There is 1 superstar who is, indeed, worthy of your worship. He is the #TribalChief of @WWE. He is the Reigns-ing Defending Undisputed #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. He is, in fact, better than all of you. He is the #HeadOfTheTable. He is @WWERomanReigns.pic.twitter.com/hRZ3UgP7LW — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 24, 2021

Adam Pearce informed Reigns on SmackDown that he wasn't medically cleared to compete at Royal Rumble and KO would be replacing him in the match instead.

