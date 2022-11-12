"It was phony" - WWE legend reacts to Bray Wyatt's promo on SmackDown

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently reviewed Bray Wyatt's promo on last week's edition of SmackDown.

Wyatt cut a backstage promo with his music playing in the background during last Friday's edition of the blue band. He got distracted by a delivery worker and shouted at the latter for a couple of minutes before forgiving him. The Eater of Worlds' previous promos had been interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the legendary promoter and manager discussed Wyatt's backstage segment from SmackDown. Cornette complimented the former champion and said he cut an incredible promo but the lack of reaction from the delivery guy took him out of the segment:

"Bray Wyatt unleashes a verbal browbeating and stream of effluvia to this f***ing fellow," said Cornette. "Was that a real delivery guy? Did they just flag somebody down from a UPS truck and say come in here and participate in this? Because there was no emotion from this guy as Bray Wyatt calls him over. He's cutting this incredible promo, he sounds like the most believable guy in wrestling verbally."[01:50 - 02:24]

Jim explained that the lack of reaction from the delivery worker caused the segment to come off as phony in his eyes:

The whole thing was, it was phony because there was no reaction by this guy that if it was supposed to be legitimate that you would give to something like that. Am I just being too picky or was that the thing that stood out to me?"[03:15 - 03:32]

Former WWE Champion wants to team up with Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series

New Day's Kofi Kingston recently claimed that he was open to joining Bray Wyatt in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. WWE's next premium live event will air on November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Speaking with Steve Fall on NBC's Ten Count, Kingston stated that he would add the Eater of Worlds to New Day's squad for a potential WarGames match at the end of the month.

"Shoot I’ll put Bray on my team too, you know if he’s looking for a team, I’ll put Bray on there." [From 17:59 to 18:06]

Bray Wyatt hasn't competed in a match since his loss to Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see when the 35-year-old steps inside the squared circle once again.

