"It was random as hell" - Wrestling legend recalls chaos before Saudi shows under Vince McMahon

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has spoken about working with Vince McMahon on the Saudi shows. The former WWE RAW General Manager was an executive director with the company for a few months in 2019.

This past Saturday, WWE held the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This was a historic moment for the company since this was the first Saudi show under the 'Paul Levesque era' without any creative influence from former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

In a recent clip from the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned working with McMahon was a harrowing experience. He recalled how they would decide on one thing, and Vince would completely change plans the next day.

The wrestling legend claimed that creative decisions were random and unorganized under that regime.

"Again, I can only speak from my own experience, having been there and worked on a Saudi show with Vince McMahon and the team at that point... You'd go in there on a Tuesday, and Vince would lay out, 'Okay, here's what I want to see.' You go back in on a Wednesday night for a meeting, and you'd lay out what he asked for. He'd go, 'I don't wanna see any of that. I want to start over.' It was random as hell. I don't mean that to be disrespectful as it sounds. It just was what it was." [From 1:24 - 1:52]

Vince McMahon has no creative control in WWE

In the months following the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE has sidelined Vince McMahon and avoided any mentions of the 78-year-old on TV.

McMahon resigned from the Board of Directors and even filed to sell his TKO shares. In his absence, WWE promoted the new period as the "Paul Levesque Era."

Even former WWE chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon showed up on Night Two of WrestleMania XL and announced these were exciting times for the company under Triple H's creative guidance.

