"It is really difficult even today" - Ric Flair opens up on his son's untimely death

Ric Flair shared a few words about his family recently when he appeared on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls series. He opened up about his late son Reid Flair, who passed away due to an unfortunate drug overdose, and even discussed how proud he was of Charlotte Flair.

The Nature Boy is a 16-time World Champion and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. He is a prominent figure in the wrestling business and was an icon throughout his career.

The Nature Boy would speak to Kevin Hart about his family on the comedian's YouTube series, Cold as Balls. When asked about what one of the hardest things is to open up about, Flair revealed that he still finds it difficult to talk about his son, Reid Flair's untimely death.

"The hardest part obviously, is about my son, it is really difficult even today. All the doctors and everybody else said "Kick him to the curb, they've got to learn." So, I couldn't do that, I never did any drugs in my life, I don't know how it came about. It is something I live with everyday." said Flair.

Unfortunately, Reid Flair passed away back in 2013. The Nature Boy's daughter and multi-time Women's Champion, Charlotte, revealed some time back that she took up wrestling to fulfill her brother's dreams.

"She blew right by me" - Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair is extremely proud of what Charlotte has accomplished

Ric Flair also spoke about Charlotte during his session with Kevin Hart. The Nature Boy believes that The Queen has taken the legacy of the Flair family forward.

"She is incredible. She blew right by me. I didn't pass the torch she just took it. said Ric Flair

He also claims that seeing her perform and achieve greatmess is far better than anything he ever accomplished.

"Far bigger than anything I have ever accomplished, is to see her not just be good, but great." said Ric Flair

Ric Flair's legacy as a pro-wrestler continues to live on through Charlotte with many tipping her to break her father's record number of title reigns.