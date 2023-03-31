"It was really heartbreaking and it was scary" - Isla Dawn reflects on the closure of WWE NXT UK

Isla Dawn looked back on the closure of WWE NXT UK last year, describing it as heartbreaking and scary.

The Scottish wrestler signed with the company after competing in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, which she lost. She wrestled in NXT UK from 2018 to 2022 and debuted on the American brand in November last year, where she cost Alba Fyre the NXT Women's Championship. The two stars went on to form a tag team after feuding with each other.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Isla Dawn spoke about joining NXT UK and how it felt when the brand was shut down.

"It was heartbreaking actually, it really was because I've been with NXT UK kind of from the formation so I have so much attachment to it. So it was really heartbreaking and it was scary. I found out really quickly that I'd be moving to the UK, so that was great and was like finally, my dream, I'm going to NXT. But there was a lot of my friends and a lot of people that I'd grown up alongside in wrestling that never got the same, and it was such a bittersweet moment because I was so excited but I knew they weren't getting that," said Dawn. [0:44-1:17]

Isla Dawn's partner Alba Fyre says it was a shame to see NXT UK go

NXT UK was filled with many talented wrestlers, and several of them are currently competing on the main roster. This includes Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and Butch.

Alba Fyre echoed Isla Dawn's words about NXT UK's closure and stated that they all tried to make it the top brand in WWE.

"Every single one of us there tried to make NXT UK the best thing it could possibly be so you put your heart into it every time you went out there and it is such a shame to see it go. But I'm so incredibly proud of the people that are here. Nearly every match on Stand & Deliver has an NXT UK [wrestler]," said Fyre. [1:24-1:45]

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are set to face Fallon Henley and Kiana James for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at Stand & Deliver. The event will take place on the same day as WrestleMania Saturday.

Who do you think will win the NXT Women's Tag Titles match at Stand & Deliver? Sound off in the comments below!

