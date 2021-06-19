"It was a Rock-Austin dynamic"- Trish Stratus on her rivalry with WWE Hall Of Famer

Trish Stratus and Lita are WWE Legends who paved the way for women's wrestling to reach where it stands now. On Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, the former Women's Champion discussed her rivalry with Lita and how the two remain such close friends today.

Trish Stratus and Lita defined the Attitude Era's women's wrestling. The two share 11 Championship reigns amongst themselves and have put on some classic matches for WWE fans. The two women practically led the women's division and didn't shy away from intergender matches either.

Trish Stratus was on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette where she spoke about her matches in WWE, her husband's reaction to her kissing The Rock and her rivalry with Lita:

"our rivalry is like decades-long. We have that dynamic because we talk about the yin and the yang of us. That’s what I think fans loved about us. They dug that. Dare I say it was a Rock-Austin dynamic in the ring. When the two of us got in there, they were like, ‘Oh we’re going to get something good.’ We had the opportunity to develop as characters through being valets as well. It’s sort of a forgotten art – valeting – because it’s such a great way to establish characters. We got the opportunity to do the intergender stuff, which was huge. We had that match with her and Rock vs. me and Triple H. Things like that in the main event. Things that really spoke to the audience….I think a lot of that stuff helped establish us as characters, but also we’re going through this. So, we’re getting these fantastic opportunities and these chances to change history, not that we knew it at the time. But like we were together," Stratus said.

A special 🎥 compilation I compiled for my bestie ... cause she a real bad b*tch #NationalBestFriendsDay @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/6TD3O4B4Kt — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) June 8, 2021

Trish Stratus and Lita's special bond today

In the same episode, Trish Stratus also spoke about her current relationship with Lita and how she has become a part of her family:

"She became my son’s godmother, I made her Max’s godmother just to say, ‘You’re really part of the family.’ There was a point, especially when I had Max, I had to bring him on our Team Bestie tour. And we would bring him on the tour, so she got to know him. So, then it was like that’s making her part of the family. We talk pretty much every day I’d say.”

