“It was a rough one” - Former WWE Women’s Champion shares honest update

It looked as though a former WWE Women's Champion was heading into WrestleMania last year with the backing of creative. However, she has been out of action since March.

The woman in question is Carmella. She took a hiatus owing to her real-life pregnancy. The former SmackDown Women's Title holder gave birth to her son, Dimitri Paul, on November 8th.

On Instagram earlier today, she shared an unrecognizable photo. Carmella clarified that it is the look of a woman who has not slept, thanks to her baby. She added "real side of motherhood/postpartum" in the caption.

Check out Carmella's Instagram story below:

"just got a glimpse of myself in the mirror....figured i would share with yall be this is the real side of motherhood/postpartum," she wrote. "babes was up ALL night last night.. it was a rough one. team no sleep *emoji*"

Carmella's Instagram story.

Carmella's last notable match was the Women's Elimination Chamber at the eponymous February PLE in 2023. She made it to the final two before getting pinned by the winner, Asuka.

When the WWE star revealed her nerve damage after giving birth

During a Q&A live stream on her Instagram late last year, Carmella was asked about her current condition. The first-ever Ms. Money in the Bank of WWE spoke about nerve damage:

"I have nerve damage in my right foot from pushing this bubs out of me. So, the entire side of my right foot is numb. It’s difficult to move my toes. I can't really move my foot, so it's making it difficult to walk." [H/T: SEScoops]

Nevertheless, the second-generation wrestler is grateful to be able to experience pregnancy and motherhood after two miscarriages. Carmella also made it known that she would take her own sweet time to get back to the ring.

