"It's on for 52 weeks a year" - Former WWE star trashes RAW's season premiere concept (Exclusive)

WWE offered the 'season premiere' episode of Monday Night RAW a few weeks back. However, the apparent promotional tactic made no sense, per EC3.

Ethan Carter III had multiple stints in WWE, and despite being in pro wrestling for a long time, he just couldn't understand why the company presented season premiere episodes for RAW and SmackDown.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Carter reminded everyone that WWE presented shows without any break throughout the year, making a season premiere redundant in the grander scheme of things.

Carter, though, advocated for pro wrestling to have an off-season, which would essentially solve a lot of problems in the business:

"Just that, I don't understand the concept, and I never did, saying it's a season premiere and building it up when it's on for 52 weeks a year! There is no off-season, but there should be!" [00:56 - 1:26]

Vince Russo chimed in and noted how WWE raked in dismal numbers for the much-hyped episode on October 16th, 2023.

The whole purpose of having a season premiere was to draw a good rating, but as Russo pointed out, WWE's failure in doing so made them look even worse.

The former WWE writer said:

"Especially to add to that EC3, why would you promote it as a season premiere when there is a good chance that this week's rating is going to get a lower rating than last week's, which it did. Last week was 1.557 million; the season premiere was 1.438 million." [ 1:27 - 1:45]

Vince Russo feels nothing has changed about WWE RAW over the past year

WWE's product has changed ever since Triple H was appointed as the creative head, but Vince Russo didn't really feel it had made a difference.

Russo brought up the promotion's TV figures from last year and revealed a drop of nearly 300,000 viewers. The veteran highlighted that the decline in viewership hasn't stopped even though WWE has tried to alter various aspects of its programming in recent months.

"But here's the thing, bro: the October 17th, 2022, edition of RAW delivered 1.803 million viewers. That's what I always look at, bro, a year ago because nothing has changed in the past year. There have never been more streaming services; nothing has changed. So, that's what I always look at. From last year to this year, they have lost over 300,000 of their niche audience." [1:46 - 2:20]

