"I think it's AJ's time" - WWE legend makes bold Night of Champions prediction and a huge claim about Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will battle it out for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and while it was a predictably tough choice, Kurt Angle chose The Phenomenal One to emerge victorious.

Following a stacked tournament, Styles and Rollins booked their spot in the finals, set to take place inside the Jeddah Superdome at Night of Champions this weekend.

During a special NOC preview on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist revealed his thoughts on the design of RAW's world title and who he saw winning it for the first time in WWE. Kurt Angle greatly admired Seth Rollins, who he claimed was the best worker currently in the business.

Despite loving what Seth brings to the table as an in-ring performer, Kurt Angle believed it was AJ Styles' time to get back to the top as a world champion.

"I like it. It looks innovative and new. It's not old-fashioned; it's definitely a new look. I will tell you this. I love Seth Rollins. I think he is the best worker in the business right now, but AJ has been doing this for a while. This kid is so talented. They haven't given him much lately," Kurt Angle said about his former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling rival. "So, I think it's AJ's time. It wouldn't matter who wins; it's a win either way." [From 15:23 onwards]

Kurt Angle explains how WWE will resolve the confusion over the world titles

The company essentially has three world titles, with Roman Reigns holding the WWE and Universal champions. At the same time, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will fight for the new belt in Saudi Arabia.

According to Kurt Angle, the World Heavyweight Championship will become a "legitimate title" due to the caliber of talents contesting for it in WWE. As for Roman Reigns, Angle stated that the superstar who defeats the Tribal Chief would eventually unify and carry only one belt around instead of two.

"What I think is going to happen is this title they are wrestling for, AJ and Seth; it's going to be a legitimate world title. I think they are going to combine the two world titles that Roman Reigns has eventually when somebody beats him. The person who beats him will combine the titles and make it into a unified title. You're going to have two titles for two shows," The Hall of Famer explained. [From 13:50 to 14:17]

Seth Rollins or AJ Styles? Who do you want to see win at Night of Champions?

