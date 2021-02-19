"It's almost like a playground for me" - WWE's Kofi Kingston on the unique things he can do inside the Elimination Chamber

Kofi Kingston certainly has a reputation for providing the WWE Universe with exciting moments in the ring. Whether it's a Ladder match, escaping elimination in the Royal Rumble, or amazing spots in the Elimination Chamber, the former WWE Champion goes out of his way to entertain everyone who's watching. He recently described how he uses the unique setting inside the Eliminination Chamber to his advantage.

Kingston is a long-time WWE veteran, as he debuted in 2008. He has done almost everything a WWE star can do. He's an 11-time tag team champion, a former world champion, and he has won both of the company's midcard titles.

Kingston recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to discuss his WWE career. When Salcedo brought up some of the fun spots Kingston executedinside the Elimination Chamber, he compared the match type to a movie many people might be familiar with.

"It's a little bit of everything. I know what the structure is gonna look like, so, ironically, Mad Max Beyond ThunderDome, they had this steel structure where they had people in there and competing. It was very similar to the Elimination Chamber. And now here we are in what we call ThunderDome, and we're in this structure. So, I just like you know, I always get a lot of inspiration from, you know, like movies, and you know martial arts and things of that nature. But looking at it, it's almost like a playground for me because there's a lot of stuff that I luckily I'm agile enough to be able to climb up pretty quickly and jump off of things. Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn't."

Perhaps more than any other star, Kingston is know for his breath-taking spots in the Elimination Chamber. He often climbs the cage walls and dives all over the place. Many fans are excited to see what he has planned for this year's match.

"I feel like I have a little bit more of an advantage" - Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on his experience inside the Elimnation Chamber

Kofi Kingston in WWE

Kingston also mentioned how excited he is to compete for the WWE Championship this Sunday inside the Elimination Chamber. He explained why he believes everyone in the match brings something different to the table.

"But, you know, so I'm thinking about all of that, but you have no idea what scenario is gonna arise once you get in there. You prepare for everything. You expect everything. And, you know, usually provides us some pretty memorable moments, so I'm looking to do just that. Just trying to figure out exactly how I can use the structure to my advantage because I feel like I have a little bit more of an advantage than a lot of the people that are in there now. They bring a lot of different things to the table. You know, but I bring some stuff to the table too, so we'll see what happens what kind of meal we can make when we all come through, and we all put our ingredients in the pot. I'm sure that the WWE Universe is gonna be real pleased."

Fans will have to wait and see whether Kingston can capitalize on the advantage he described when Sunday night arrives.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.