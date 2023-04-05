"It’s a big thing" - SmackDown Superstar reveals details regarding new WWE show

WWE is seemingly set to unveil a new show, and SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega will be a part of it, according to the star herself.

Vega returned to television in October 2022 after a seven-month hiatus during which she underwent surgery. She aligned herself with Legado del Fantasma following her comeback.

She has since been an integral part of the faction and competed against The Judgment Day. Rey Mysterio recently honored Legado Del Fantasma by making them the new Latino World Order (LWO).

In a recent appearance on the Quitters podcast, the former Queen of the Ring discussed her tattoos and revealed that she's working on a tattoo show with WWE. Zelina Vega credited her husband Malakai Black (Aleister Black) for getting her hooked on body art.

"It’s a big thing [the tattoo] due to him [Malakai]. I started off, I think, with two tattoos when I first met him. Now, I don’t even know how many I have. As much as WWE is not going to get mad at me for getting tattooed anymore because when I first started wrestling, it was a big thing. ‘Girls can’t have tattoos.’ WWE, back then, really didn’t want girls having tattoos. Now, so many cool changes have happened that I’m actually getting my own tattoo show with WWE," she said (H/T Fightful)

WWE is now seemingly more open to female superstars having tattoos than before. The premiere date for the body art show featuring Vega is currently unknown.

SmackDown's Zelina Vega recently shared the ring with a WWE Hall of Famer

The former Queen of the Ring has been the mouthpiece of Legado Del Fantasma for the past six months. She has also taken to the squared circle to compete in a handful of matches but hasn't had much success.

Zelina Vega recently had the honor of sharing the ring with her childhood hero and fellow SmackDown star Rey Mysterio. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Vega recalled watching the masked legend's match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc 1997 as a kid.

She added that it was surreal to share the ring with the Hall of Famer, and it took her a little while to snap back to reality.

"I look back at watching Halloween Havoc with my dad and watch Eddie and Rey go at it, and now to be standing alongside Rey is like (...) what other job do you get to bring your eight-year self with you for the ride? It's crazy, so I don't know. I'm speechless, I guess, in some ways, because I still can't believe it's happening. I'm like, 'We're here, right? This is real, this is like a thing,'" Zelina Vega said.

The SmackDown star has a bright future ahead of her and could get to the top of the company if given a chance. She has the mic skills and in-ring talent to become a main event attraction in the promotion.

