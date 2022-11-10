Former WWE Superstar Tiffany, aka Taryn Terrell, has announced her retirement from pro wrestling.

Terrell had been working with the NWA for a while now. She previously had stints in TNA, WWE, and several independent promotions. Her biggest accomplishment came in TNA, where she once won the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Terrell announced her retirement in a heartfelt Instagram post and received best wishes from all corners of the wrestling world.

Check out a couple of excerpts:

"In my career, I often have not been able to be the first to 'break my own news.' At every company, it makes it to the public before I was truly ready to say anything. Anyhow, I have decided that it is time to officially hang up my boots… forever. It’s so bittersweet. NWA gave me a wonderful opportunity to manage. The problem is, I can’t be beside that ring and find happiness."

She continued:

"I love the ring. Being inside those ropes and connecting with the humans in the crowd fuels me. There’s no place like it. Therefore, I asked for more. They gave me more and gave me really fun matches where I had complete, creative freedom. I was able to tell stories the way I saw them. I am grateful to Billy for allowing me a place to create and relive the moments inside that ring."

You can check out the full post below:

Taryn Terrell had a brief stint in WWE back in the day

Long-time WWE fans might remember Taryn Terrell as Tiffany. Her first WWE appearance came at WWE Cyber Sunday 2008, where she participated in a 16-Diva "Halloween Costume Contest."

During her run with WWE, Terrell wrestled many top names, including Layla, Maryse, Michelle McCool, and Beth Phoenix.

She wrestled in her final WWE match on June 27, 2010, taping of WWE SmackDown. The contest saw Michelle McCool successfully defending her Women's Title against Terrell.

The Sportskeeda community extends its best wishes to Taryn Terrell.

