“It’s a blessing to come to India” – Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux excited about joining Global League Wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux is excited to be part of a major wrestling revolution in India. He will be one of the major stars appearing in Global League Wrestling.

GLW will be a prominent wrestling promotion with its roots in India. Recently, Indian television network Prasar Bharati and AEx Sport announced a partnership to air GLW on DD Sports. Their flagship program GLW Clash will air from October, 2025.

During an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Boudreaux mentioned that he was feeling blessed to be involved in a wrestling promotion in India. He felt the Indian fans have been wanting a world class wrestling promotion for a long time.

"It's a blessing to come to India, especially for GLW. GLW, it will be the new, greatest, hottest thing out of India. The Indian fans have been wanting this specific program and platform. It's gonna be not just India, it's gonna be worldwide."

The former WWE star stated that he had a large fan base in India and was excited to perform for his fans in the country. Parker added that the new promotion would build up a cultural fan base in the country and aspire youth to look at pro wrestling as an outlet and career choice.

"For GLW to come to India, and be on DD Sports, it's gonna be next level. I think it's gonna be something not just for the culture, but for the youth as well. To inspire kids that really look up to pro wrestling, and that can look at pro wrestling as an outlet or something they can aspire to do." He continued, "In my opinion, my fan base is from India. I'll probably say 20-25% is from India on my Instagram and Twitter. Like I said, I want to be part of where my biggest fans are."

Parker Boudreaux added that major names such as WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali, and former WWE star Shanky Singh were also involved in the project.

He thanked Cameron Vale for executing the idea of a predominant Indian wrestling promotion to build up the sport in the country.

