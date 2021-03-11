"It's burning me alive" - Toni Storm on the goal she must accomplish while in WWE NXT [Exclusive]

Tonight Toni Storm has the chance to make history by becoming the second woman ever to hold both the NXT UK and WWE NXT Women's Championships. Rhea Ripley, as of right now, is the only woman to claim that accomplishment, something Storm very much wants to rectify this evening.

Toni Storm sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino this week to talk about how much the accomplishment would mean to her and how she can't handle letting Ripley hold it over her.

"I mean, I need to make that happen. I can't handle that girl having that over me. You know it's it's almost like it burns at me. It's burning me alive. I can't let that stay the same. I'm gonna I yeah like competitive. It's like it's like a sibling rivalry, almost it's kind of strange. It's like, no, I need to have what you have kind of. It's good. It's good competition."

Part two of my conversation with #ToniStorm for @SKWrestling_ is now available! #WWENXT



- Last minute #RoyalRumble entry

- Her rivalry with and reaction to @RheaRipley_WWE moving to #WWERAW

- Who will finally knock of @Kay_Lee_Ray for the #NXTUK Title?https://t.co/dD0w6ocMpZ — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 10, 2021

"My god, we have changed" - Toni Storm on the evolution of herself and Rhea Ripley

Despite her desire to be the only other woman to accomplish what Rhea Ripley has, Toni Storm has fond memories of everything the two have been through.

"Yeah, I mean it's it's cool. I feel like we've both grown up in this industry, and it's been really cool. Like sometimes, I'll see old pictures old footage, and I'm like, wow, that feels like yesterday, but, oh my god, we have changed, we have evolved, and it's really cool, and we got a little matching tattoo too. So we'll always have that bond, but hey, I'm watching her at all times, you know, I'm never gonna. I don't let my guard down for Rhea Ripley."

"Being in a match and getting kicked in the face honestly feels normal to me at this point. Thank God we are back to that."



Spoke to Toni Storm ahead of her #WWENXT Title match tonight. Needless to say she's thrilled to be back after a lengthy hiatus. https://t.co/Aoye2fMGS1 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 10, 2021

