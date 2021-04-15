"It's business, but it was sad" - How WWE Superstars reacted to The Undertaker's biggest loss (Exclusive)

Sin Cara (now known as Cinta de Oro) has recalled how the WWE locker room was full of sadness following The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 30 defeat.

After 21 consecutive WrestleMania victories, The Undertaker’s undefeated record ended against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara competed in the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at the same event.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Sin Cara said the WWE roster was shocked by the outcome. He also had words of praise for the man behind The Undertaker’s character, Mark Calaway.

“Everybody was in shock. The locker room was like, ‘Oh my God, what just happened?’ We couldn’t really understand what was going on. It was obviously, we understand it’s business, but it was sad. It was a sad moment for a lot of us because we see Undertaker as this, you know, amazing person. He’s a great guy but as a performer he’s considered a legend. He’s one of the best, or the best.”

Watch the video above to hear Sin Cara discuss more memorable WWE moments from recent years. He also addressed rumors that he once got into a fight with Chris Jericho.

Who should have ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak?

Only Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns hold WrestleMania wins over The Undertaker

The Undertaker believes the second person to defeat him at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns, should have beaten him at the event before Brock Lesnar.

In Sin Cara’s opinion, nobody on the WWE roster should ever have defeated the WWE icon at WrestleMania.

“I don’t think anybody would’ve been the right person, to be honest, no matter who he was. It could’ve been Brock, could’ve been Roman, whoever. People always would’ve thought nobody was the right person to break the streak. That was the decision that was made, and Brock is in history forever now.”

21-1 — Brock Lesnar (@BrockLesnar) April 8, 2014

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 34 years in the wrestling business. In total, he won 25 matches at WrestleMania and lost just twice.

