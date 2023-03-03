"It’s not my choice" - Karrion Kross details why he targeted WWE legend

Karrion Kross has sent out a bold statement on social media pertaining to his rivalry with Rey Mysterio.

The Doomwalker has been involved in an angle with the former WWE Champion for a while now. The two stars collided in a singles match on SmackDown several weeks ago, which was won by the Master of the 619. They had another match on the blue brand last week, which The Harbinger of Doom won via submission after Dominik interfered and attacked his father.

Karrion Kross sent out a clip on Twitter of him assaulting Rey Mysterio. In the caption, he stated that it wasn't his choice to target the lucha legend.

"It’s not my choice. The Universe delivers us unto others. If we pull their card, it’s meant to happen. And we must follow the true order of how The Universe chooses to make its decisions through us. #CurseOfTheCard," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



The Universe delivers us unto others.

If we pull their card, it’s meant to happen.



And we must follow the true order of how The Universe chooses to make its decisions through us.



#CurseOfTheCard It’s not my choice.The Universe delivers us unto others.If we pull their card, it’s meant to happen.And we must follow the true order of how The Universe chooses to make its decisions through us. It’s not my choice.The Universe delivers us unto others.If we pull their card, it’s meant to happen.And we must follow the true order of how The Universe chooses to make its decisions through us.🎴⌛️🃏#CurseOfTheCard https://t.co/uSswf5nXlc

Karrion Kross opens up about his current position in WWE

The former NXT Champion made a surprise return to the company on SmackDown last year before Clash at the Castle, alongside his wife Scarlett. They are among the list of names that were let go in 2021 due to budget cuts and brought back under the Triple H regime.

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Karrion Kross spoke candidly about his frustrations with his current position in WWE.

"This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn't say it, but I'm just going to say it. I actually get really p**sed because it's not enough. It's not enough. I haven't reached my full potential yet, and people haven't seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program," Kross said.

Jake @Liv_flawless



@realKILLERkross ️ They still have some unfinished business They still have some unfinished business @realKILLERkross ⏳️ https://t.co/yQ1Gb12na8

The Doomwalker is one of the toughest superstars on SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see who his next target will be and what he will do at WrestleMania 39.

Which superstar would you like to see Karrion Kross face next? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes