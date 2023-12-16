“It’s a Christmas miracle” - Carmella shares heartfelt update ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Carmella has recently shared a heartfelt update ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 36-year-old superstar has been absent from WWE television for a long time. Mella's last in-ring appearance was in a losing cause against Bianca Belair on an episode of RAW back in March 2023. The former Money In The Bank winner had challenged The EST of WWE for her Women's Championship. She and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed a baby boy on November 8, 2023.

Carmella recently took to her Instagram account to share a personal heartwarming update. The former WWE Women's Champion posted a picture of her newly born on her Instagram story. She wrote that her newborn recently slept for the longest stretch and called it a 'Christmas Miracle.'

"Somebody slept for a 5.5 hour stretch last night! his longest one yet..a Christmas miracle.🥺," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Screengrab of Carmella's Instagram story.

WWE Superstar Carmella opens up on the worst experience of her life

Carmella has been quite open about her pregnancy since she shared the news with the world. Previously, she had also talked about her miscarriages in the past.

After giving birth, the former champion conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram account. Replying to a user who had asked for advice during labor, Carmella shared how things panned out for her while calling it the worst experience of her life:

"I'm going to be completely transparent. It was so not what I expected. I took all of the classes. I literally did everything I could to prepare myself for labor and delivery. I was working out. I did chiropractic care. I did pelvic floor therapy, meditation, [and] all the research. I did everything. And it just did not go at all the way I wanted it to, or I had expected it to."

The WWE Superstar further stated:

"But I will say, you know, my biggest piece of advice is to just know that it's all temporary. I, like, just so vividly remember in the moment being like this is the worst experience of my life, and I'm being honest, it really was. It was not fun. I was in such pain. And I just remember thinking, 'will this ever be over?' Like, 'will I ever get through this?' And I just felt like such a far-fetched idea. It just felt like it was never going to end, and I would never be on the other side of it. And I'm obviously on the other side of it now, and it feels like such a distant memory."

