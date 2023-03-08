“It’s a common mistake” - Former women’s champion responds to accusations from Chelsea Green

Was Chelsea Green accidentally in the line of fire Monday night on WWE RAW?

Following a match against Carmella last night on RAW, Bianca Belair was attacked by her opponent and Green before being saved by her WrestleMania 39 challenger, Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow stormed to the ring in her street clothes and misted Green right in the face. But was Chelsea her original target?

Asuka took to social media this afternoon to imply that her mist might have actually been meant for Carmella instead of Green, tweeting out:

"It's a common mistake *finger pointing emoij* *rolling on the floor laughing emoji* @ImChelseaGreen," Asuka said in a tweet.

Chelsea Green angrily responds to Asuka's tweet and questions Adam Pearce's security on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green rarely leaves a tweet unanswered from a fellow WWE Superstar, and she wasn't about to start today. The recently returned superstar had some choice words for the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Green questioned why Asuka came out last night and wondered why WWE official Adam Pearce didn't have better security at the venue, tweeting out:

"Who even invited you out here?!?! @ScrapDaddyAP clearly needs to hire better security," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

Green probably needs to stop worrying about The Empress of Tomorrow for the time being, as she will have her hands full on WWE RAW next week. She is scheduled to go one-on-one with the woman she attacked last night: RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

We have to imagine that Asuka will be keeping a close eye on this matchup, so perhaps Green and Carmella should have each other's backs next week as well.

What do you make of Asuka's comments? Do you believe her mist was meant for Carmella and not Green? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

