"It's the same cr*p every week" -- WWE legend exposes Triple H's potential thoughts on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Triple H might share WWE fans' opinion on SmackDown during the Vince McMahon era.

The veteran was discussing missing superstars from last week's SmackDown when he noted how he did not miss some of the WWE Superstars who regularly appeared on the show. The list included Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Madcap Moss, Maximum Male Models, and Lacey Evans.

Mantell believes that Triple H might have seen why the show's ratings took a hit, and like many in the WWE Universe, he would have blamed repetitive booking during the Vince McMahon era. However, the veteran believes that The Game will look to make major changes to revolutionize the current product:

"He may have the same attitude as we do, 'God, don't show me that again.' Because this was Vince's show. It was always Vince's show, and I could say Triple H could be sitting back and saying, 'God, no wonder your ratings are not increasing.' It's the same cr*p every week. The writers were useless to stop it, powerless to stop it. Now, Triple H is in there, and I think he's going to make a big, big dent in everything," said Mantell. [ 44:47 -- 45:19]

Triple H made a statement on WWE SmackDown last week

Although Triple H's influence in the creative direction has been evident since he took over, the latest edition of SmackDown featured big examples of what to expect in his regime.

The biggest highlight of the episode was Karrion Kross' big return. The company had released him, but the Herald of Doomsday immediately hijacked the title feud upon his return. He attacked the Scottish Warrior and put Reigns on notice.

Additionally, Shayna Baszler winning a title shot and Ricochet picking up a significant victory in the opening match of the show was a clear indication of Triple H's intent to capitalize on underutilized talents.

