"It's been crazy" - Tiffany Stratton opens up about her main roster call-up

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently opened up about her main roster call-up. The former NXT Women's Champion signed with the SmackDown brand and has already competed in her first-ever Elimination Chamber Match.

Since moving up to the main roster, Stratton has already shared the ring with veteran superstars, including Zelina Vega and Naomi. She also left a lasting impression in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and was quite popular with the Australian crowd.

In an interview with DOWNUNDER The Ring, Stratton described her experience on the main roster as "wild."

“It’s been wild. I was just called up to SmackDown four weeks ago, and then qualified for the Elimination Chamber match a couple weeks ago,” she said. “It’s been crazy, and I’m just trying to be in the moment and not think about the future too much. It’s been surreal." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Dutch Mantell believes Tiffany Stratton will be a huge star on the main roster

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Tiffany Stratton has a bright future in WWE. He also seems convinced that WWE officials are impressed by the 24-year-old.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell spoke quite highly of the former NXT Women's Champion.

"But they do like her, and you can see. If you have never seen wrestling before, you sit down and watch her and the way she looks, and she moves like a star," Mantell added. "It's early in her career right now, but she is going to be a big, big star. Huge!"

During her time in the white and gold brand, Stratton won the NXT Women's Championship before dropping the title to Becky Lynch. There is a chance of her being featured in a singles match at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton's call-up to the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!