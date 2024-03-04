Tiffany Stratton makes bold claim following major victory

Tiffany Stratton has shared her thoughts after a major victory this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The 24-year-old has been very impressive since her arrival on the main roster.

Naomi returned to the company as the second entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. She had a great showing and lasted over an hour in the match, but in the end, Bayley emerged victorious and will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

The veteran was in action in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but was eliminated by Tiffany Stratton. Naomi thereafter battled Stratton in a singles match this past Friday night, looking for payback, but it was not meant to be. Stratton defeated Naomi on SmackDown and delivered a message to wrestling fans following her victory. You can check out the video on her Instagram story by clicking here.

"What did I say? It's Tiffy Time all the time. Toodles", she said.

Stratton sends message following victory over Naomi on SmackDown.

Former WWE manager claims Tiffany Stratton is going to be a huge star

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes Tiffany Stratton has an incredibly bright future as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking on the lastest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the former WWE manager compared Stratton to himself and noted that he used to have a difficult time getting booed as a heel as well. Mantell added that Stratton's career might be at a nascent stage but predicted that she would be a massive star for the company in the future.

"But they do like her, and you can see. If you have never seen wrestling before, you sit down and watch her and the way she looks, and she moves like a star," Mantell added. "It's early in her career right now, but she is going to be a big, big star. Huge!" [From 28:10 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton is already getting a great reaction from fans so early in her career. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Stratton at WrestleMania 40 next month.

Do you think Stratton has the potential to be a major star in the promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

