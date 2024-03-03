Tiffany Stratton planning to become the greatest of all time after recent win on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton was jubilant after winning her singles match against Naomi on SmackDown this week.

Stratton put on an impressive performance at the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. She also eliminated Naomi from the following match. This incident set the stage for their singles encounter on the blue brand. The Buff Barbie once again got the better of her adversary as she raked her eyes before hitting Naomi with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with the 24-year-old star on SmackDown LowDown this week. The Buff Barbie was ecstatic after her win over Naomi. She claimed that she was now undefeated on the blue brand and would continue her win streak to become the greatest of all time.

"Kayla, I told everyone from the very beginning that they were going to remember me. And look at me now. I am Miss Undefeated and on my way to becoming the greatest of all time, because that is what the center of the universe does. Do you happen to know the time? It's Tiffy Time. Toodles," Tiffany Stratton said. [0:12 - 0:31]

What the future has in store for The Buff Barbie remains to be seen.

Tiffany Stratton is getting great fan reception

Tiffany Stratton became an instant crowd favorite after an impressive showing at the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She got a massive pop from the Australian fans, and the crowd also chanted "Tiffy Time" during the show.

A recent report from Fightful Select stated that many officials backstage in WWE were surprised by the fan reception for the former NXT Women's Champion. The report also added that the Stamford-based promotion is expecting fan support for Stratton to swell in the upcoming shows.

WWE has been pushing Tiffany Stratton strongly on the blue brand, and it looks like she is on the fast track to becoming a major star in the Stamford-based company.

