Backstage details on how WWE is handling fans' reactions to Tiffany Stratton - Reports

Tiffany Stratton has become one of the hottest stars on WWE's current roster. Her rising popularity was noticed at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she received massive pop from the Australian crowd. A report from Fightful Suggest notes how officials are handling her sudden rise in popularity.

The Center of the Universe made her jump to the main roster of WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago. Stratton delivered a stunning performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The 24-year-old managed to eliminate Naomi, sparking a rivalry with her.

Even though Stratton came up short in a star-studded match, she won the hearts of many. Fans booed Tiffany's elimination and chanted her name during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Fightful Select has reported how WWE officials view her rising popularity and how they plan to capitalize on it.

According to the report, the popularity of the former NXT star has surprised many in WWE. The report also added that the promotion is anticipating similar reactions for Stratton during the forthcoming shows.

What did Tiffany Stratton have to say about Nia Jax's performance at the Elimination Chamber?

While Tiffany may have to wait for some more time before she gets into contention for the Women's World Championship, Nia Jax received her shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title at the recent premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Jax gave her all, but unfortunately, it proved inadequate against an all-conquering Ripley. Despite her defeat, Nia took to her social media handle to show the world what she had achieved. The Centre of the Universe replied to her post, acknowledging her achievement.

